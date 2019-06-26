Second US service member found dead along Mexico border in Arizona

A military service member assigned to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border has been found dead in southern Arizona — the second to die there this month, authorities say.

The service member — who has not been identified — was found Sunday near Ajo, according to a statement from officials at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. Foul play is not suspected in the death, which is under investigation, officials added.

President Trump has assigned several thousand troops to the southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol.

AIR NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER, 2 TODDLERS FOUND IN NYC HOME; BOYFRIEND IN CUSTODY: REPORTS

The service member’s body was found 22 days after U.S. Army Pfc. Steven Hodges was found dead on federal land near Nogales, the Tucson Sentinel reported. Hodges was also assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission.

Officials said foul play isn’t suspected in Hodges’ death either. – read more