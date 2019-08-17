Second person comes forward to accuse Katy Perry of sexual misconduct

A former male music video star aired similar allegations this week, reporting that Perry exposed his genitals to a group of people at another public event after the two worked together on the video for the 2010 hit, “Teenage Dream.” You can read more on the alleged incident’s background here.

Tina Kandelaki, 43, says that a drunk Perry approached her, tried to kiss her and grope her without consent when the two appeared at the same private party. Perry reportedly moved on to find another “victim” to “dirty dance” with, according to Kandelaki.

“Once I was invited to a private party with Katy Perry, where she was pretty drunk, and she apparently fancied me, as she was trying it on pretty strongly,” Kandelaki claimed. “I managed to fight back and am pleased to say that all my fitness training was not in vain, but then instantly found herself a new victim (to my shock again female) for kisses, embracing, and dirty dances.” – READ MORE