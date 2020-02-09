Second New York City police officer shot inside precinct following ‘ambush’ attack on patrol van: cops

A gunman opened fire inside a New York City police precinct Sunday morning, striking a police officer in the arm just hours after another police officer was shot and injured in his patrol car in what officials called an attempted assassination.

The second officer was shot just before 8 a.m. inside the headquarters of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx and was currently in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital, NYPD spokesperson Hubert Reyes said. A suspect was in custody.

Reyes said it is unclear if Sunday’s shooting is related to Saturday evening’s “ambush” on a patrol van in the same area.

A man approached the uniformed officers’ van just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday and asked for directions when he brandished a gun “without provocation,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Neither officer returned fire.

The officer at the wheel of the van was grazed in the chin and neck, but he avoided serious injury. The officer was expected to released from the hospital Sunday. – READ MORE