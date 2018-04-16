Second March For Science Stumbles As Dems Hijack It To Rail Against ‘Ignorant’ GOP

Democrats used the second annual March for Science to urge activists present at the many rallies to turn out and vote “these ignorant, climate change-deniers out of office.”

The March for Science in Washington, D.C., Saturday was nowhere near as packed as the one that took place in 2017. Nearly 100,000 people took place in the 2017 march. The official headcount for the main event has not yet been released, but that didn’t stop the Democratic Party to campaign for votes.

“For the love of science, get out there and march! Then, VOTE these ignorant climate change-deniers out of office,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee posted on Twitter Friday. The tweet featured a video of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt expressing doubts about man-made climate change.

“There definitely aren’t as many people present this year, but the people and speakers here are equally as passionate to help advocate for science,” Mackenzie Mittleman, who attended the march for a second year, told CNN following the march. Mittleman and her fellow activists toted signs and wore colorful garb to bring attention to what they believe is the country’s tilt toward rebuking the scientific field’s position on climate change. – READ MORE

