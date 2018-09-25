Second Kavanaugh Accuser’s Evidence ‘Sketchy,’ Former Harvard Prof Says

Harvard Law School professor emeritus and civil liberties authority Alan Dershowitz on Monday cast doubt on new sexual assault allegations leveled at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh’s, came forward late Sunday in an explosive New Yorker article claiming that he placed his penis in her face during a drunken dorm-room party during their freshman year.

“Now the question is whether this other woman who was a college freshman classmate of Kavanaugh will be heard,” Dershowitz said. “Her evidence seems very sketchy, particularly the fact it took her six days to put it together, and she still doesn’t remember for sure how she concluded it was Kavanaugh (pictured above right). She has a vague recollection of Kavanaugh pulling his pants up.”

Dershowitz was an active professor at Harvard for 50 years. He’s now an emeritus professor there.

Despite being “extremely circumstantial” and based on hearsay, Dershowitz said Ramirez’s allegations should be investigated. He said the FBI should update the background check it conducted on Kavanaugh after President Donald Trump tapped him in July to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a tearful interview on Monday, said he is “not going anywhere” as two allegations of sexual misconduct roil his path to the high court.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process." —Brett Kavanaugh Watch @MarthaMacCallum's full interview with Judge Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley tonight on Fox News Channel at 7p ET. https://t.co/QFmLfIwW4R pic.twitter.com/r8J2TUYQDj — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Kavanaugh added he will not be driven “out of this process” in a Fox News Channel clip released on Monday.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” he said, sitting beside his wife as she nods. “We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard, defending my integrity, my lifelong record … of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old.”

“I’m not going anywhere,” he added.– READ MORE

An embattled Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he won’t be “intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination to the Supreme Court, as he called accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted women decades ago while in high school and college “smears” in a new letter to top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” Kavanaugh wrote in the letter. “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed.”

Kavanaugh, who intends to testify Thursday before the committee about the allegations along with the first accuser, has been hit with fresh but uncorroborated accusations.

“There is now a frenzy to come up with something—anything—that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring,” Kavanaugh wrote. “These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse.” – READ MORE