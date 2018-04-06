Politics
Second-grader given ‘white privilege’ handout
A North Carolina parent is upset after her 8-year-old son was given a handout teaching him about “white privilege.”
The sheet is labeled “Step 3: (Begin to) Understand the Concept of White Privilege” and lists statistics showing a disproportionate number of white people in government, media and the entertainment industry.
Amber Pabon, a parent at Hunter Magnet Elementary, said her son came home last month with the paper in his folder.
The Washington Times