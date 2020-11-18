Second Georgia County Finds Thousands More Votes, Majority Are For Trump

A second county in Georgia has found a memory card with thousands of votes that had not been uploaded into the system used in the state. The majority of the votes were for President Donald Trump.

“Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State’s Office describes what happened in Fayette County: There were votes that had been scanned and were on a memory card, but the issue was that they hadn’t been uploaded,” 11Alive News reported. “He said it was more easily discoverable than the issue in Floyd County, because they were able to see that the number of people who were checked in on the early voting file in Fayette was higher than the number of people there was in the county’s reported vote total.”

Fayette County is a county that Trump won by 19 points in 2016 and is up by 6 points in this election, according to The New York Times.

Daily Beast reporter Sam Brodey wrote on Twitter: “GA elections spox @GabrielSterling says the ongoing election audit confirmed 2,755 previously uncounted votes in Fayette County 1,577 for Trump 1,128 for Biden Biden’s statewide advantage in GA now down to 12,929.” – READ MORE

