SECOND BILLBOARD: Group Trolls Ocasio-Cortez With Another Billboard

Job Creators Network, the group behind a New York City billboard criticizing socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), trolled the 29-year-old congresswoman with a second billboard after she lashed out at the group’s first billboard.
The first billboard, which criticized Ocasio-Cortez for sinking Amazon’s move to New York City, stated:
25,000 Lost NYC Jobs
$4 Billion in Lost Wages
$12 Billion in Lost Economic Activity for NY
Thanks For Nothing, AOC!
Ocasio-Cortez responded with a tweet, writing: “Few things effectively communicate the power we’ve built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards (this one is funded by the Mercers). (PS fact that it’s in Times Sq tells you this isn’t for/by NYers.)”
Job Creators Network put up a second billboard that stated: “Hey AOC, Saw your wack tweet.”- READ MORE