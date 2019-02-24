SECOND BILLBOARD: Group Trolls Ocasio-Cortez With Another Billboard

Job Creators Network, the group behind a New York City billboard criticizing socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), trolled the 29-year-old congresswoman with a second billboard after she lashed out at the group’s first billboard.

The first billboard, which criticized Ocasio-Cortez for sinking Amazon’s move to New York City, stated:

25,000 Lost NYC Jobs $4 Billion in Lost Wages $12 Billion in Lost Economic Activity for NY Thanks For Nothing, AOC!

Ocasio-Cortez responded with a tweet, writing: “Few things effectively communicate the power we’ve built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards (this one is funded by the Mercers). (PS fact that it’s in Times Sq tells you this isn’t for/by NYers.)”

Conservative group claps back at AOC with new Times Square billboard https://t.co/qjOBuwOz0z pic.twitter.com/l87g6oGgIo — New York Post (@nypost) February 22, 2019