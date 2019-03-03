‘Second Amendment Sanctuaries’: 21 of New Mexico’s 33 Counties Refuse to Enforce Gun Control

The Latest Count On The Public Backlash Against Gun Control Reveals That 21 Of New Mexico’s 33 Counties Have Now Declared Themselves “second Amendment Sanctuaries.”
The declarations signal that the commissions in those counties stand with their sheriffs in refusing to enforce the latest state-level, Democrat-sponsored gun control.
On February 23, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 14 of New Mexico’s 33 counties had declared sanctuary status. And the Albuquerque Journal predicted the number of declared counties would likely climb.
The Ruidoso News reported that seven more counties have now joined the list, bringing the total to 21.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary counties are:
- Valencia County
- Sandoval County
- Eddy County
- Chaves County
- Otero County
- Lincoln County
- Quay County
- Union County
- Socorro County
- San Juan County
- Catron County
- Curry County
- Hidalgo County
- Sierra County
- Grant County
- Torrance County
- Rio Arriba County
- De Baca County
- Roosevelt County
- Harding County
- Luna County