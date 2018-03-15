Second Amendment Foundation Sees 1,200% Surge In Youth Membership, Donations

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) has seen a stunning 1,200% increase in youth membership and donations since the tragic South Florida school shooting on February 14.

In reaction to the calls to raise the age limit on ownership of certain guns subsequent to the school shooting, SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb says he’s seen a 1,200% spike in 18-20-year-old memberships and donations.

“We normally don’t get that many members or donors in that age group, since the gun rights movement typically trends toward older Americans,” said Gottlieb. “But the 18- to 20-year-olds have never been specifically targeted before, and they are obviously alarmed.”

Gottlieb noted the importance of young gun ownership in the face of an aging pro-Second Amendment crowd.

“This influx of young Americans into the gun rights movement is important, not just to respond to the current gun control threat, but as the movement has gotten older, it is encouraging to see so many young adults getting involved in support of Second Amendment rights,” he said. – READ MORE

