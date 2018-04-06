Second Amendment Foundation Files Suit Against Deerfield, Illinois’ Confiscatory ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

The Chicago Suburb Of Deerfield, Illinois, Passed A Surrender And Confiscation Ordinance For “assault Weapons” Monday Night And The Second Amendment Foundation (Saf) Responded By Filing Suit On Thursday.

Breitbart News reported that that ordinance is designed to give Deerfield residents 60 days to get rid of any “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines. This includes being sure no such weapons or magazines are in residents’ homes. The ordinance empowers the police chief to confiscate and destroy any “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines which residents’ hold to after 60 days.

This builds on a 2013 Deerfield ordinance that banned “assault weapons” but allowed possession of them in one’s home if stored properly.

SAF filed suit against the new ordinance, claiming it violates Illinois’ preemption law. SAF founder and executive vice president Alan Gottlieb said, “We moved swiftly to challenge this gun ban because it flies in the face of state law. While the village is trying to disguise this as an amendment to an existing ordinance, it is, in fact, a new law that entirely bans possession of legally-owned semi-auto firearms, with no exception for guns previously owned, or any provision for self-defense.”- READ MORE

