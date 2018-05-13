Sec. Def. Mattis Drops A Killer Line During Interview: ‘You’re Locked In Here With Me’

You don’t get the nickname “Mad Dog” by being a shrinking violet in interviews — and a whole room of people at the American Enterprise Institute found that out the hard way this week.

Yes, Defense Secretary James Mattis was visiting AEI to be interviewed by Peter Robinson, known to conservative political geeks all over this fruited plain as the host of the undeniably awesome “Uncommon Knowledge.”

The event was part of the 2018 edition of AEI’s Podcast Summit, which prompted Robinson to bring his decades-old interview television show/podcast to Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Mattis at @AEI opened his interview saying “None of you understand. I’m not locked up in here with YOU. You’re locked up in here with ME.” pic.twitter.com/3CxNdpDSZg — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 11, 2018

If you attended, you weren’t to be disappointed. As Independent Journal Review noted, Mattis joked that “the people in attendance were there under false pretenses.”

“None of you understand. I’m not locked up in here with you,” Mattis told the audience. “You’re locked up in here with me.” – READ MORE

