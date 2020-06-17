Seattle’s Top Cop Says Don’t Look at Me, Abandoning Police Station Wasn’t My Idea

Chief Best released a video (below) to her officers in which she said they were “family” in one of “the toughest times ever” in the history of the Seattle Police Department. She claimed that she was “angry” about it and didn’t care if anyone knows it – even Mayor Jenny Durkan, from whom the order came.

I’m outside of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct for @townhallcom. Police have pulled out of the area and protesters have set up barricades in the streets. They have declared it a “Cop Free Zone.” pic.twitter.com/iYFQ9B4jhz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

…eaving the precinct was not my decision. You fought for days to protect it.

I asked you to stand on that line day in and day out, to be pelted with projectiles, to be screamed at, threatened, and in some case, hurt. Then to have a change of course nearly two weeks in – it seems like an insult to you and our community.

Ultimately, the City had other plans for the building and relented to severe public pressure. I’m angry about how this all came about.

I understand that my comments and this message may be leaked to the public, but I’m not concerned about that. I stand by what I’m saying.

We had solid information to believe that anti-government groups would destroy the precinct once we left through vandalism or arson.

The East Precinct is still standing, but it looks nothing like it looked before, as our colleague Julio Rosas at Townhall shows below. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --