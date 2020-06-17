Seattle’s Antifastan Is Getting Fortification and Decorations – at Taxpayer Expense

Seattle radicals are digging in for a long stay at CHOP/CHAZ and the acronym-challenged rioters are getting a big assist from, of all places, the city. And taxpayers, of course.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has fancied that this take over of a six block area of Capitol Hill in the city she ostensibly runs could be just like the “summer of love.” For the people who live there, it’s hell. They haven’t been able to move freely to get to their homes and businesses. They’re scared and they’re too afraid to complain for fear of being hurt or their buildings being burned.

For her part, Durkan’s quite sanguine about allowing this wholesale takings from private citizens because it earns her political points with the far Left and gives her wokeness cred.

I predicted when this started this will never go away@MayorJenny‘s policies always reward criminal behaviors. It would be inconsistent with her known, verifiable tactics to put any limits on any group that adds to her party’s power. She cannot afford to let Antifastan fail. — Todd Ξ Herman (@toddeherman) June 16, 2020

Armed gunmen, a warlord, violent radicals who man check points and conduct stop and frisk, join the “peaceful” protesters 24 hours a day. There’s no end in sight, especially after Durkan’s latest move. She is ratifying the rioters’ taking over of public and private property.

Q-13 Reporter Brandi Kruse reports that the city and what Seattle radio host Todd Herman calls “Antifastan” have come to an agreement to have city workers put up barricades for the protesters.

Kruse says this signals that Durken is letting the radicals embed for a long stay. – READ MORE

