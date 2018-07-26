Seattle’s $52M streetcar fiasco the latest setback for city’s anti-Trump mayor

Seattle’s anti-Trump mayor, Jenny Durkan, may be on track for a political backlash: Her city’s $52 million money splash on public transit appears doomed because new taxpayer-funded streetcars apparently won’t fit the existing tracks.

Durkan’s office has braced city residents for the possibility, the Seattle Times reported.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reportedly ordered 10 new streetcars last year, to help expand the Seattle Streetcar system by linking the two existing streetcar lines.

Oops? Questions raised as to whether 10 new streetcars ordered by Seattle will fit current tracks https://t.co/tsK6j0UbNz pic.twitter.com/PxbjSEUxzL — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) July 25, 2018

But the new streetcars also are reportedly heavier and longer than the ones currently in use, raising concerns about whether they’ll be used at all.

“It appears the error will require either a change order for design of the streetcars or incur new costs for construction of new or retrofitted maintenance barns,” City Councilmember Lisa Herbold wrote in the city’s blog post last week.

Durkan had to temporarily stop work on the project after revelations that it may cost 50 percent more than previously estimated, the Times reported. The estimated total cost has already increased from $150 million to $200 million.

It’s just the latest of several setbacks for Durkan while her national profile continues to rise amid fervent attacks against the Trump administration over immigration, climate change and abortion. – READ MORE

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has filed a lawsuit against Seattle over the city’s new gun legislation.

The NRA, a gun rights group called The Second Amendment Foundation and two gun-owning Seattle individuals accuse the city of violating the state’s preemption statute with its new “safe storage” gun law, according to KOMO News.

The law, passed earlier this year, orders gun owners to safely store firearms or face fines of up to $10,000. The steepest fine would occur if a minor uses an unsecured firearm to cause injury or commit a crime.

The city of Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan (D), the Seattle Police Department and Police Chief Carmen Best are all named as defendants in the lawsuit. – READ MORE

