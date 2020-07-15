Seattle to Hire ‘Social Justice’ Advocates for Administrative Roles

The city of Seattle is hiring “social justice” advocates to staff its administrative offices—and unlike private sector jobs, these positions aren’t subject to the city’s new tax on six-figure salaries.

Library administrators, public utilities employees, and city auditors are just some of the positions Seattle is hiring for that have prerequisites of advancing “racial and social justice equality,” according to city job postings.

The job postings illustrate how left-leaning cities like Seattle are adapting to cultural shifts and allegations of systemic racism that have shaken local governments, newsrooms, and businesses across the country in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Seattle’s public library is hiring a “director of Administrative Services” who is “responsible for directing and overseeing all of the financial activities for the organization.”

Candidates for the finance position—which pays between $110,393 and $182,155 annually—must be “knowledgeable in the area of race and social justice, and developing policies with stakeholder involvement for better community and staff equity,” according to the job listing. – READ MORE

