Seattle Rioters Ransack Amazon Store, Whole Foods, Bank Ahead of Defund the Police Vote

Riots broke out in Seattle on Sunday evening ahead of an expected city council vote to defund the police, according to videos on social media.

Video by @BGOnTheScene showed Antifa protesters attacking an Amazon store. Journalist Andy Ngo, who tweeted the video, said the protesters had been using sledgehammers and have been rioting for hours, smashing businesses in and around Capitol Hill.

“#Antifa are attacking an Amazon store again in Seattle. They’ve using sledgehammers and have been rioting for hours and smashing businesses in and around Capitol Hill. Video by @BGOnTheScene #SeattleRiots,” Ngo tweeted. – READ MORE

