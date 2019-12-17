Seattle Public Official Suspended for Hiring Transgender Stripper for Homelessness Conference

A Seattle public official has been placed on paid leave after it was reported she hired a transgender stripper to dance topless at her agency’s annual homelessness conference.

Black transgender stripper Beyoncé Black St. James reportedly “danced on tables, gave lap dances, and stripped down to a pair of silver pasties as people threw dollar bills,” at the homelessness conference held on December 9, noted Erica C. Barnett at her website, The C Is For Crank.

Last week, Seattle and King County leaders hired transgender stripper Beyoncé Black St. James to perform at their annual conference on solving homelessness. Here’s how they’re using taxpayer money: pic.twitter.com/J0lCKVVfgO — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) December 15, 2019

Kira Zylstra, acting director of King County’s coordinating agency for homelessness, organized the “All Home” conference at South Seattle College and was placed on administrative leave as an investigation was launched into St. James’s performance.

The theme of the conference was “decolonizing our collective work.”

City and county employees, donors, and representatives of Catholic Community Services, Mary's Place, and Neighborhood House, were all in attendance at the homelessness event.