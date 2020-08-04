Seattle Protesters Turned Away When Confronted by Armed Residents: ‘That’s Why You Are Peaceful’ (VIDEO)

Left-wing protesters were chased off by armed residents in the Seattle suburbs … and it was glorious.
With their faces covered and their backpacks bulging with heaven-knows-what, a group of protesters were on their way to Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best’s Snohomish County home on Saturday when they were successfully stopped and chased away by a group of people who identified themselves as local residents. The protesters were then informed they were trespassing on a private road and that local law enforcement was on the way.
Protestors on their way to harass the Seattle police chief @carmenbest at her home, encountered locals who were not in the mood to host protests in their neighborhood.
Protestor: “We are peaceful! You pointed a gun at my face!”
Resident: “That’s why you are peaceful.” pic.twitter.com/QU0FzwReNG
— Mike (@Doranimated) August 4, 2020
According to a good faith search of Washington gun laws, the residents did nothing illegal. Washington is an “open carry” state, which means it is perfectly legal to openly carry a firearm. It’s carrying a concealed firearm that will get you into trouble if you do not have a permit.
Also, at least in the video, no one points their firearm at anyone, which is where you can also get into trouble, even if you carry your firearm legally. – READ MORE
