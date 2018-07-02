True Pundit

Seattle Police Union VP: Officers ‘Fed Up’ With City’s Politics are Leaving the Force

A Seattle Police Officers Guild official says many officers are leaving the city’s police department because they’re “fed up” with Seattle’s politics.

Rich O’Neill, the group’s vice president, said Sunday on “Fox & Friends” that “a number of issues” are weighing down on the city’s officers, causing them to find work elsewhere.

According to Q13 FOX, 41 officers have left the city’s police department this year, many of whom frustrated by the city’s politics.

O’Neill told Q13 FOX that local officials “are allowing certain crimes to go on without accountability.”

O’Neill said Sunday that Seattle Police Department officers have not received a pay raise in more than four years, even while the city is “booming.” – READ MORE

