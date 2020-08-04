Seattle Police Chief Urges City to Oppose ‘Mob Rule’ After Rioters Target Her Home

On Sunday night, a group of “aggressive protesters” reportedly targeted the home of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. Best sent a letter to the city council, urging them to “stand up for what is right” and end “the new way of doing business by mob rule.” She condemned them for their silence and not “speaking against” the lawless rioters.

“I wanted to update you on recent events, particularly those that occurred late last night. A residence of mine in Snohomish County was targeted by a large group of aggressive protestors late last night,” Best wrote in a letter to City Council President Lorena González and Public Safety Chair Lisa Herbold.

The police chief reported that her heroic neighbors succeded in preventing violence. “My neighbors were concerned by such a large group, but they were successful in ensuring the crowd was not able to trespass or engage in other illegal behavior in the area, despite repeated attempts to do so,” she wrote.

“I urge both of you, and the entire council, to stand up for what is right,” Best added. “These direct actions against elected officials, and especially civil servants like myself, are out of line with and go against every democratic principle that guides our nation. Before this devolves into the new way of doing business by mob rule here in Seattle, and across the nation, elected officials like you must forcefully call for the end of these tactics.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --