Seattle Mayor Proposes $22 Million Police Funding Cut

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan (D.) proposed a 2021 budget that includes cutting $22 million from the city’s police department.

Durkan presented the budget proposal to Seattle City Council on Tuesday. Along with slashing the department’s funding—which would cut 22 officers from the force—the budget creates a separate department for the city’s 911 emergency response system, removing that authority from the police.

The changes reflect an “initial step” in addressing “systemic racism built into government,” the proposed budget says. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --