Seattle Mayor On Trump Sending Federal Agents: ‘The Fabric Of America Is Being Shredded Before Our Eyes’

On Friday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who celebrated the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone by comparing it to the “Summer of Love,” ripped President Trump’s use of federal forces to quell the chaos in her city, snapping, “The fabric of America is being shredded before our eyes.”

CNN host Chris Cuomo began the segment by complaining about the federal forces on the ground in Seattle, “They were not asked to come. That’s how it’s supposed to work. The State leaders are supposed to ask for Federal help.”

Cuomo welcomed Durkan by referencing her much-criticized comment. “So much for the ‘Summer of Love,’ I mean, this just keeps getting worse and worse,” he said.

Durkan stated that Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf “believes he did not have all the information when he spoke to me” about sending troops to Seattle.

“So, he’s a cover guy, Wolf,” Cuomo replied. “Well, look, it all depends. One thing you can — that’s consistent about this President is inconsistency.”

Durkan admitted that the federal agents were on standby. She posited that despite the fact that the Federal Protection Service is only called out if there is a specific threat, Seattle could resemble Portland. – READ MORE

