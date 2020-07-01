Seattle mayor demands city council investigate and punish member for leading protest to mayor’s home

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is calling for the city council to investigate one of their own after she led a protest at the mayor’s home on Sunday.

Durkan, who praised and supported the protests at the Capitol Hill, said the protest endangered her family and her children when it came to her house.

She blamed Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, who spoke at the protest.

“She and organizers knew that my address was protected under the state confidentiality program because of threats against me due largely to my work as U.S. Attorney,” the mayor wrote in the letter on Tuesday.

“All of us have joined hundreds of demonstrations across the city, but Councilmember Sawant and her followers chose to do so with reckless disregard of the safety of my family and children,” she added.

“I completely respect that any of us may disagree on policy issues, sometimes strongly,” Durkan continued. “However, policy disagreements do not justify a council member who potentially uses their position in violation of law or who recklessly undermines the safety of others, all for political theatre.” – READ MORE

