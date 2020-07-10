Seattle held ‘segregated’ training session on ‘undoing whiteness,’ encouraged staffers to forfeit ‘guaranteed physical safety’

The City of Seattle held a racially segregated employee training session aimed at White staffers and instructing them on “undoing your own whiteness” in order to be held accountable by people of color, according to documents obtained by a public records request.

The session took place on June 12, as protesters took part in the so-called “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” in the Capitol Hill district.

One handout distributed in the session declared how “racism is not our fault but we are responsible.” Another said White staffers must give up “the land” and their “guaranteed physical safety” in order to be an “accomplice” for racial justice.

Christopher F. Rufo, an editor for City Journal and director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, said he filed a public records request regarding the training session. On Monday, he published copies of the materials distributed to employees in the session on his Twitter account.

The City of Seattle held a training session for white employees called “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness.” So I did a public records request to find out exactly what this means. Let’s go through it together in this thread. 👇 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

The Discovery Institute has since shared copies of the documents obtained from the City of Seattle with Fox News.

According to the documents, the Office of Civil Rights hosted a two-and-a-half-hour “Training on Internalized Racial Superiority for White People.”

In the email invitation to the event, the office asked “city employees who identify as white to join this training to learn, reflect, challenge ourselves, and build skills and relationships that help us show up more fully as allies and accomplices for racial justice.” – READ MORE

