Seattle Cops Threatened With Termination Unless They Hand Over Personal Communications

Six Seattle police officers are being threatened with termination unless they turn over personal communications in the wake of their visits to Washington, D.C., to attend the Jan 6th Trump rally.

The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) has asked for private communications even after the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing associated with the Capitol riot.

Two of the officers posted pictures on social media showing they attended the Trump rally that day. Four more came forward voluntarily to confirm their attendance. Each officer was on vacation, and none were in uniform.

But the investigation that cleared the officers wasn’t enough for the OPA. They carried out a “pro-active investigation” on their own and are demanding the police officers turn over their personal information or face termination.

KTTH:

The documents include text messages to family or friends, photographs taken while in D.C. on vacation, receipts from hotels or restaurants they patronized, and even personal bank records during the time they were there. According to an internal email from the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) to members, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, “the city told us that Director Myerberg’s order was supported with the threat of termination.”

“I can confirm that OPA has ordered the officers to provide evidence of their whereabouts and activities on January 6 and, specifically, during the time that the insurrection was ongoing within and around the U.S. Capitol. This includes receipts, texts, photographs, and records of financial transactions,” OPA director Andrew Myerberg explained to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. – READ MORE

