Seattle Businesses, Residents Sue City for Tolerating CHAZ Protest Area

Numerous businesses and residents in Seattle, Washington, are suing the city for tolerating the CHOP zone, claiming officials were complicit in depriving them of the right to their own property.

“The plaintiffs, including a tattoo parlor and auto repair shop, emphasized in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that they were not trying to undermine the anti-police-brutality or Black Lives Matter messaging of the ‘Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,’” King 5 reported.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, read: This lawsuit is about the constitutional and other legal rights of Plaintiffs—businesses, employees, and residents in and around CHOP—which have been overrun by the City of Seattle’s unprecedented decision to abandon and close off an entire city neighborhood, leaving it unchecked by the police, unserved by fire and emergency health services, and inaccessible to the public at large. The City’s decision has subjected businesses, employees, and residents of that neighborhood to extensive property damage, public safety dangers, and an inability to use and access their properties.

Business owners also claimed protesters threatened them with retaliation if they painted over their graffiti, adding they wanted to hold officials accountable for their role in allowing violence, assaults, noise pollution, and damage. – READ MORE

