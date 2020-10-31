Seasonal Flu Rates Plunge, Baffling ‘Experts’ Who Predicted Deadly ‘Superbug’

Remember when Dr. Fauci foretold thousands more deaths this fall due to a stunning combination of COVID-19 and the flu?

So far, at least, it looks like those warnings were about as exaggerated as the early projections forecasting millions of deaths, because, Instead, while COVID-19 makes a tremendous comeback, the flu simply isn’t spreading like it used to, for reasons that aren’t yet clear to virologists studying the issue.

In a recent column for his new venture, Just the News, reporter John Solomon pointed this out, citing data from the CDC’s own weekly flu tracker.

This isn’t only an issue for the US. The WHO acknowledged that flu levels remain low around the globe.

"Globally, influenza activity remained at lower levels than expected for this time of the year," the WHO wrote earlier this month, "though increased detections were reported in some countries." "In the temperate zones of the southern hemisphere," the organization continued, "the influenza season remained low or below baseline. Despite continued or even increased testing for influenza in some countries in the southern hemisphere, very few influenza detections were reported."

Some have cited the ongoing social distancing restrictions as one reason why flu numbers are down so sharply.- READ MORE

