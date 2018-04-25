View our Privacy Policy

Sean Spicer to unveil Melania wax figure at New York’s Madame Tussauds

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer will unveil a new wax figure of first lady Melania Trump at New York’s Madame Tussauds on Wednesday.

The interactive exhibit, “Give Melania A Voice,” is the museum’s first to display a figure of Trump, according to TMZ. The Washington, D.C., and New York Madame Tussauds both have statues of President Trump.

The museum will launch a Twitter account for the wax figure under the “first lady of Madame Tussauds” moniker, TMZ reported, and visitors to the museum will be able to write tweets on her behalf. – READ MORE

