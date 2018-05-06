True Pundit

Sean Spicer Tackles Briefing Room Drama — There Are People ‘Out To Get’ Trump (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer told Fox News that he believes some people in the media are “out to get” President Donald Trump.

“There is definitely people with a personal agenda against this president and against conservatives,” Spicer said.

Spicer appeared on “Fox & Friends” Saturday morning, addressing what he felt was an obvious bias against the president. But he noted something else going on in the briefing room as well — journalists who are becoming increasingly aware that they can use testy briefing-room exchanges to gain notoriety. – READ MORE

