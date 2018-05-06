Sean Spicer Tackles Briefing Room Drama — There Are People ‘Out To Get’ Trump (VIDEO)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer told Fox News that he believes some people in the media are “out to get” President Donald Trump.

“There is definitely people with a personal agenda against this president and against conservatives,” Spicer said.

.@seanspicer: “There is definitely people with a personal agenda against this president and against conservatives.” pic.twitter.com/rCp0YcvrW6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 5, 2018

Spicer appeared on “Fox & Friends” Saturday morning, addressing what he felt was an obvious bias against the president. But he noted something else going on in the briefing room as well — journalists who are becoming increasingly aware that they can use testy briefing-room exchanges to gain notoriety. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1