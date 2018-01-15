Who is Sean Penn to lecture Trump about compassion?

It is utterly astounding that Time magazine published an op-ed by clueless actor Sean Penn, lecturing President Trump on compassion and justice in Latin America and the Caribbean. Who is Sean Penn to lecture anyone about compassion?

After all, it is Sean Penn who enabled and befriended the repressive and ruthless Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, using his Hollywood clout to lend credibility to Chavez and to spread lies about the “successes” of Chavez’s disastrous socialist revolution.

Of course, Penn was not alone. Actor Danny Glover and filmmaker Michael Moore also lavished Chavez and his successor, Nicholas Maduro, with praise and support as Venezuela spiraled into chaos and poverty.

So did Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sanders’ website once stated that the American Dream was dead and more likely to be found in Venezuela than the U.S. He has since quietly removed this passage from the site.

What has Sean Penn said about the horrible indignities and abuses suffered by the Venezuelan people? Nothing. Where is his “compassionate” op-ed to show concern for the victims of Venezuelan socialism and repression?

Under Chavez and Maduro, Venezuela went from being the economic envy of Latin America – rich in oil and with a vibrant economy – to being one of its poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Actor Sean Penn blasted President Donald Trump in a Time Magazine op-ed late Friday, calling him an “enemy of mankind” and “enemy of the state.”

Penn, known for his roles as Jeff Spicoli in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and as the titular character in “Milk,” expressed outrage at Trump’s reported admonishment of third world countries.

He criticized Trump for singling out Haiti, which was rocked by a massive earthquake in 2010.

Penn said he can still smell the “blood and death” that greeted him when he touched down in the island nation during relief efforts and said Trump’s words about the nation were “disgraceful.”