Sean Penn Bemoans Cancel Culture as ‘Ludicrous’ After Calling for Pro-Trump Evangelical Leaders to Be ‘Impeached’

Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn has denounced cancel culture as “ludicrous” even though he recently compared supporters of Donald Trump to al-Qaeda and called for pro-Trump evangelical leaders to be “impeached.”

Sean Penn spoke about cancel culture during an interview on the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

“When we’re destroying careers like that, what are we really achieving? What are we doing?” the two-time Academy Award-winning actor asked. “Or you look at politicians. I give a big nod to anybody that’s willing to enter the public arena who is doing so because they give a damn.”

During the podcast, Penn called cancel culture “ludicrous” and defended journalist Alexi McCammond, who lost her job as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue in March after her anti-Asian tweets resurfaced.

Listen below:

Earlier this year, the Hollywood star compared Trump supporters to the al-Qaeda, the Islamist terror network, and then-President Trump to Osama bin Laden.

The Republicans arguing against impeachment are looking to absolve Bin Laden because it might “inflame” Al Queda(The Base). That’s a chump’s way out. Truth and Justice will be the first seed of unity. Impeach. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 13, 2021

In another bizarre tweet, he said the Pope should “impeach” evangelical leaders who fail to denounce former President Trump – READ MORE

