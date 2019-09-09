Sean Penn Attacks Trump: ‘Not a Chance in Hell’ to Win Re-Election

Actor Sean Penn has once again lambasted President Donald Trump, saying that his chances for re-election will be hurt by a surge in voting by young people, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Penn reportedly made the remarks Saturday at n event in Los Angeles where he was promoting his new novel Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn. The actor spoke on stage in a conversation with actor Nick Offerman.

“I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that Donald Trump is going to win the presidency next time and that’s because I’m getting a sense that it’s going be an exponential jump in young people who are going to say, ‘No thanks,’” Penn said.

The actor, who has won Oscars for Mystic River and Milk, said the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election helped inspire him to pursue a literary career.

“As it turns out, leading up to the election of 2016, I was going to fucking kill myself if I didn’t find a way out of just focusing on what the hell was happening,” the actor told Offerman. – READ MORE