Sean Hannity’s Twitter Page Disappears; Vanishes After Vicious & Prolific Friday Segment on FBI & DOJ Corruption

Sean Hannity’s Twitter page disappeared early Saturday morning, shortly after his vicious take down on his Friday FOX News show of the corruption inside the FBI and Justice Department.

Hannity was on a roll in a brutal opening rant on his Friday show, excoriating James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and Barack Obama.

Hannity sounded more like a seasoned prosecutor on Friday, piling evidence on top of more evidence regarding the corruption scandals unfolding in the FBI and Justice Department.

This may bring back memories for conservative Twitter users:

Well, well, well. Twitter officials admitted late Thursday night a rogue employee purposefully sabotaged President Trump’s’ Twitter account earlier in the evening by deleting it entirely from the social media platform.

This is incredible.

Twitter said the employee deleted Trump’s account on their way out the door on their last day of working for the company.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017