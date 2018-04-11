Entertainment
Sean Hannity, Old Game Shows, and Snooki Earn More Viewers than Jimmy Kimmel
According To Tv By The Numbers, So Far This Season Jimmy Kimmel Live Has Averaged Only A Measly 2.31 Million Viewers. That Is It — 2.31 Million Total Viewers. In A Country Of 330 Million, That Is Less Than One Percent. Statistically Speaking, Kimmel’s Viewership Is A Big Fat Zero.
How bad are Kimmel’s ratings? For perspective, here are seven shows with more viewers…
Hannity (Fox News) – 2.9 million viewers
Tucker Carlson Tonight (Fox News) – 2.6 million viewers
The Talking Dead (AMC) – 2.37 million viewers
Fixer Upper Special (HGTV) – 2.960 million viewers
Judge Judy (syndicated) – 2.4 million viewers
Family Feud (syndicated) – 2.7 million viewers
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV) – 2.55 million viewers – READ MORE
