Sean Hannity, Old Game Shows, and Snooki Earn More Viewers than Jimmy Kimmel

How bad are Kimmel’s ratings? For perspective, here are seven shows with more viewers…

Hannity (Fox News) – 2.9 million viewers

Tucker Carlson Tonight (Fox News) – 2.6 million viewers

The Talking Dead (AMC) – 2.37 million viewers

Fixer Upper Special (HGTV) – 2.960 million viewers

Judge Judy (syndicated) – 2.4 million viewers

Family Feud (syndicated) – 2.7 million viewers

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV) – 2.55 million viewers

According to TV By the Numbers, so far this season Jimmy Kimmel Live has averaged only a measly 2.31 million viewers. That is it -- 2.31 million total viewers. In a country of 330 million, that is less than one percent. Statistically speaking, Kimmel's viewership is a big fat zero.

