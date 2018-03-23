True Pundit

SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Responds to Gun Grabbers in Blunt Series of Messages

As new advocates for gun control have emerged in the wake of recent mass shootings, particularly last month’s massacre at a Florida high school, those on the other side of the debate argue such proposals would infringe on the Second Amendment.

Rob O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who says he fired the shots that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, is one pro-gun advocate making that argument on Twitter.

In a series of tweets this week that included numerous interactions with individual users who had different opinions, he defended his views against arguments commonly used by gun-control supporters.

As The Daily Caller reported, earlier this month he criticized those who have compared the NRA to a terrorist organization. – READ MORE

