SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Responds to Gun Grabbers in Blunt Series of Messages

As new advocates for gun control have emerged in the wake of recent mass shootings, particularly last month’s massacre at a Florida high school, those on the other side of the debate argue such proposals would infringe on the Second Amendment.

Rob O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who says he fired the shots that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, is one pro-gun advocate making that argument on Twitter.

In a series of tweets this week that included numerous interactions with individual users who had different opinions, he defended his views against arguments commonly used by gun-control supporters.

The second amendment wasn’t composed so we could hunt. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) March 21, 2018

The solution to ending tragedy is not demanding that the government takes away more rights from the people. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) March 21, 2018

Our guns are not out of control. Our children are out of control. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) March 21, 2018

Most people who call the @NRA a terrorist organization have never met an actual terrorist. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) March 8, 2018

As The Daily Caller reported, earlier this month he criticized those who have compared the NRA to a terrorist organization. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1