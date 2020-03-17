‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Accuses CNN of Trafficking in Fear With Its Coronavirus Coverage

In a rare break from liberal Hollywood groupthink, SEAL Team star David Boreanaz has slammed CNN for its coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that the cable news network is trafficking in fear.

David Boreanaz tweeted out his disdain for CNN on Sunday. “Fear kills the immune system. Watching @cnn will distroy you,” the actor wrote.

Fear kills the immune system. Watching @cnn will distroy you. — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) March 15, 2020

Boreanaz currently stars in CBS’ SEAL Team playing the leader of Bravo Team, a sub-unit of SEAL Team Six, as it engages in high-risk missions throughout the world. The dramatic series is in its third season.

The actor announced last week that the network has suspended production on the series due to the coronavirus. – READ MORE

