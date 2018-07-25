Seagram’s heiress nabbed in NXIVM sex cult arrests; ‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack faces more charges

A multimillionaire liquor heiress was among four people arrested Tuesday on charges ranging from sex trafficking to extortion, in connection with the reported NXIVM sex slave cult that “Smallville” actress Allison Mack allegedly helped run.

Clare Bronfman, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman were arrested on a superseding indictment charging them with racketeering conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Bronfman, who is the heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, will be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court Tuesday. She is allegedly one of NXIVM’s chief financial backers. Russell and the Salzmans will be arraigned afterwards in Albany. Nancy Salzman allegedly co-ran the NXIVM organization alongside Raniere.