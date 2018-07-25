Seagram’s heiress nabbed in NXIVM sex cult arrests; ‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack faces more charges

A multimillionaire liquor heiress was among four people arrested Tuesday on charges ranging from sex trafficking to extortion, in connection with the reported NXIVM sex slave cult that “Smallville” actress Allison Mack allegedly helped run.
Clare Bronfman, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman were arrested on a superseding indictment charging them with racketeering conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
The indictment also charges Mack and the alleged cult leader, Keith Raniere.
Bronfman, who is the heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, will be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court Tuesday. She is allegedly one of NXIVM’s chief financial backers. Russell and the Salzmans will be arraigned afterwards in Albany. Nancy Salzman allegedly co-ran the NXIVM organization alongside Raniere.
The indictment, obtained by Fox News, alleges the group made up Raniere’s “inner circle” and helped him with various illicit activities such as conspiracy to commit crimes like identity theft, harboring of aliens for financial gain, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.– READ MORE
Following the arrest of two of the leaders of the group, more disturbing details have come to light about the NXIVM (“Nexium”) cult of Keith Raniere, whom his followers called “The Vanguard.” One of Raniere’s alleged victims-turned-victimizers, “Smallville” actress Allison Mack, was reportedly one of the cult’s primary recruiters and eventually headed-up Raniere’s secret “sex slave” sorority. Newly-resurfaced tweets by Mack show her attempts to lure fellow female entertainers into the cult through personal appeals and feminist rhetoric.
One of Mack’s more high-profile targets was Emma Watson, whom Mack messaged twice in 2016, appealing to Watson’s much-publicized feminism. In the first message, Mack describes the sorority she leads — which authorities say used brainwashing, blackmail and torture to keep women loyal — as “an amazing women’s movement.”
[email protected] I'm a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women's movement I think you'd dig. I'd love to chat if you're open.
“I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open,” Mack tweeted the “Harry Potter” star in January 2016. About a month later, Mack again reached out to Watson: “I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you’re willing to chat.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!