SCUM BAG: Illegal Mexican Alien Accused of Molesting, Raping 7-Year-Old Girl and Her Mother

Officials in Louisiana charged an illegal alien from Mexico with raping a 7-year-old girl over a period of six months. Less than three weeks later, prosecutors charged the man with molesting the child’s mother in 2003 when she was only 11-years-old.

The 43-year-old Mexican national, Daniel Hernandez Del Angel, has been illegally living in the country for the last 22 years, reported WGNO in Metairie, Louisiana.

Officers with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office started to investigate Del Angel in early 2017 when the allegations about raping the 7-year-old girl surfaced.

According to the ABC affiliate in Louisiana, police arrested the illegal immigrant on January 25 and charged him with first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Less than three weeks later, prosecutors charged Del Angel with sexually assaulting the girl’s mother in 2003 when she was only 11-years-old. The alleged sexual molestation occurred at least two times.

Bossier Parish law enforcement authorities told the ABC affiliate that the illegal immigrant has known the victims’ family for at least 20 years.

