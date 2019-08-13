Report: ‘Shouting And Shrieking’ Heard From Epstein’s Jail Cell Morning Of Apparent Suicide

On Tuesday morning, CBS News reported that “shouting and shrieking” was heard from inside registered sex offender and multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell at Metropolitan Correction Center the morning he died.

“CBS News has learned that the morning of Jeffrey Epstein’s death there was shouting and shrieking from his jail cell. Guards attempted to revive him while saying ‘breathe, Epstein, breathe,'” the report said.

2. This CBS news story is poorly written. It’s unclear if the shrieking is from the guards or from Epstein or someone else — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 13, 2019

As noted by journalist Yashar Ali, the report is not entirely clear about whom all the “shouting and shrieking” was coming from. “This CBS news story is poorly written. It’s unclear if the shrieking is from the guards or from Epstein or someone else,” Ali tweeted. – READ MORE