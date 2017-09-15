SCOTUS To Hear Case On The Future Of Sports Gambling

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a case this fall on whether the federal government should posses the power to prohibit states from legalizing sports gambling.

Sports gambling is expected to rake in north of $100 billion in bets this year, according to attorney Jonathan Wood of the Pacific Legal Foundation. The case about to be heard has drastic consequences that go beyond the wide world of sports.

The case stems from a 2011 effort by New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie to legalize sports gambling at New Jersey casinos and race tracks. Christie argued that legalization would generate millions in tax dollars for the Garden State.

America's professional sports leagues, the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL, along with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which regulates collegiate sports in the U.S., sued Christie and the state of New Jersey in an effort to keep the law from going into effect.