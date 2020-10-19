SCOTUS Sells Out the Constitution Again — Extends Election Day 72 Hours in Pennsylvania; Roberts Votes With Liberals

Share:

“BREAKING: Evenly divided Supreme Court backs Democrats, lets Pennsylvania ballots count if received up to three days after Election Day. Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh would have stayed PA Supreme Court decision, reinstated original Nov. 3 deadline. Roberts joins liberals.” — Greg Stohr

“Justice Roberts screws Republicans again, by refusing to issue a stay to the absurd Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allows counting ballots received AFTER election day. This also hypocritically contradicts Roberts’ other rulings on ballot access.” — Robert Barnes

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.