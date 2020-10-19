SCOTUS Sells Out the Constitution Again — Extends Election Day 72 Hours in Pennsylvania; Roberts Votes With Liberals

“BREAKING: Evenly divided Supreme Court backs Democrats, lets Pennsylvania ballots count if received up to three days after Election Day. Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh would have stayed PA Supreme Court decision, reinstated original Nov. 3 deadline. Roberts joins liberals.” — Greg Stohr

“Justice Roberts screws Republicans again, by refusing to issue a stay to the absurd Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allows counting ballots received AFTER election day. This also hypocritically contradicts Roberts’ other rulings on ballot access.” — Robert Barnes

BREAKING: Evenly divided Supreme Court backs Democrats, lets Pennsylvania ballots count if received up to three days after Election Day. Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh would have stayed PA Supreme Court decision, reinstated original Nov. 3 deadline. Roberts joins liberals. — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) October 19, 2020

Justice Roberts screws Republicans again, by refusing to issue a stay to the absurd Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allows counting ballots received AFTER election day. This also hypocritically contradicts Roberts’ other rulings on ballot access. https://t.co/d96gvVE3O7 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) October 19, 2020

So … Election Day is now Election Week. Got it.

PRESTO! … SCOTUS creates a defacto Amendment to the Constitution by bending over for the Communist Gov of PA Tom Wolf. https://t.co/o9wdDaJMJ2 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) October 19, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --