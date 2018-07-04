SCOTUS Decision Already Nuking Unions as Up to 400,000 May Ditch Public-Sector Unions

Public-sector unions may lose around 400,000 fee-paying members after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that forced agency fees are unconstitutional, The Washington Free Beacon reports.

The court’s 5-4 decision potentially affects about 5 million public-sector workers paying union fees, whether or not the worker is a member of the union.

Agency fees, a due paid to unions to cover the cost of representation, were required from many workers in specific, public-sector occupations and workplaces.

Prior to the court ruling, the mandatory fees were protected by law to limit free riders, or workers who don’t pay fees but benefit from a union’s collective bargaining.

The Service Employees International Union, American Federation of State, County, & Municipal Employees, National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers are some of the largest public-sector unions in the U.S., and they represent roughly 400,000 non-member, agency fee payers nationwide, according to 2017 labor filings reviewed by the Free Beacon.

Though some of the agency fee payers likely live in states that have outlawed mandatory dues, the SCOTUS ruling applies to 22 states that had not passed right-to-work protections for public-sector employees. – READ MORE

