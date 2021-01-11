Scottish Police Enter Home, Arrest Family After Neighbor Snitched On Them For Violating COVID Rules

Police in Scotland entered a home and arrested a family after a neighbor snitched on them because there were “too many people inside.”

The incident happened on Wednesday night at 11:20pm in Aberdeen and a clip of the encounter has since gone viral on social media.

“My house. That is bullying. This is my house. Get out of my house. I did not ask you in here,” says the woman as she is confronted by officers in her hallway.

“Just stop it mum,” says the woman’s daughter as the situation escalates.

This is what your taxes and capitulating to the government get you. Scottish police use lockdown powers to storm into a home and violently arrest the family. The children screaming really fucked me up. pic.twitter.com/J6qfHLHKzv — Speech God🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@CountDankulaTV) January 7, 2021

Particularly harrowing is that the children can be heard screaming as their parents are forcefully handcuffed.

Police Scotland later confirmed that the officers entered the home after a neighbor snitched.

