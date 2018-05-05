Scottish Man in Custody for Carrying Potato Peeler in Public Place

A Man Was Arrested In Dunfermline, Scotland, On Saturday For Carrying A Potato Peeler In A Public Place “without Reasonable Excuse” And Faces Up To Four Years In Prison.

The Dunfermline Sheriff Court confirmed to Breitbart London that Scott Walker, 39, of the James Bank Hostel, James Street had appeared Monday, charged under the Criminal Law (Consolidation) (Scotland) Act 1995, for carrying “an article which had a blade or which was sharply pointed, namely a potato peeler”.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio ordered that Walker should return to the court on May 16th for sentencing over the crime, for which he could receive up to four years’ imprisonment.

Local newspaper the Dunfermline Press And West of Fife Advertiser reports Walker has been in Appin Crescent, Dunfermline, with the potato peeler at the time of his arrest. The paper quotes the defence solicitor Selina McKay who said her client “suffers from significant learning difficulties which have been lifelong”. – READ MORE

