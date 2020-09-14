Scott Walker To Kamala: You Visited Jacob Blake. How About Visiting Ambushed L.A. Deputies In Your Own State.

On Sunday morning, former GOP Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, taking note of the two Los Angeles County deputies who were shot in the head in a cold-blooded ambush as they sat in their patrol car Saturday night, threw down the gauntlet to Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who is a senator from California.

Walker wrote, referencing Harris’ visit to Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, “Will @kamalaharris visit deputies who were shot (31-year-old mom & 24 year-old) in her state? She visited someone in WI who was charged with felony 3rd-degree sexual assault and said she was proud of him. She and @JoeBiden need to side with law enforcement and denounce radicals.”

Will @kamalaharris visit deputies who were shot (31-year-old mom & 24 year-old) in her state? She visited someone in WI who was charged with felony 3rd-degree sexual assault and said she was proud of him. She & @JoeBiden need to side with law enforcement and denounce radicals. https://t.co/b0g5v9IExC — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 13, 2020

Roughly an hour and a half before Walker’s tweet, Harris wrote: “Doug and I are keeping the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in our hearts as they currently fight for their lives after a horrific attack last night. The perpetrator must be brought to justice.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --