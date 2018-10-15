Scott Walker Participates in Nearly Twice as Many Public Events as Dem Challenger

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R.) has participated in nearly twice as many public events as his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers, who appears to have been busy working unions over in the state for cash, according to a review of both candidate’s public activity.

The review was conducted from the day of the Wisconsin primaries, August 15, to late September using all available online activity documenting public events by the campaigns. Travel was determined using social media, events that were covered by the media, and events advised by the campaigns given the candidate’s entire personal and political schedules are not publicly available.

From August 15 to September 24, Walker participated in 93 public events to Evers’s 50 public events. Walker’s schedule included the likes of primary events, meeting with flood victims and participating in flood relief, ground breaking ceremonies, farm tours, and meeting with local officials, while Evers’s events included stops at restaurants, rallies, tours as towns prepared for flooding, tailgating with University of Wisconsin-Madison college Democrats, and press conferences and picnics with a number of unions.

Additionally, there are 16 total days since the primaries where Evers did not participate in any public events.