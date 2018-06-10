Scott Pruitt Offered Ride In Car, Environmentalists Upset

Environmentalists and other critics of Scott Pruitt just can’t believe that the EPA leader was offered the chance to drive a car.

Another “scandal” involving Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt has become public. In August 2017, Pruitt was offered a ride in a hydrogen fuel cell Lexus. Arrangements for the test drive took place before Toyota — the parent company of Lexus — announced it was partnering with the EPA to reform management at the agency.

The discovery is thanks to EPA emails recently obtained by the Sierra Club, an environmental organization, through Freedom of Information Act requests.

To be clear, Pruitt was not offered a vehicle itself, but just the chance to give it a test drive.

“Just today, we took delivery of a brand new Lexus LC500 (the same car we showed him in the parking garage),” wrote Tom Stricker in an email dated Aug. 31, 2017.

Stricker, a vice president in Toyota’s product regulatory affairs division, was reaching out to Millan Hupp, one of Pruitt’s former top aides. “Is there a good day in the next week or so for the Administrator to go for a lunchtime drive?” The email came after Pruitt had visited a Toyota office in Texas, and apparently was impressed with the LC500. “He saw one in Texas and seemed excited to take it for a spin,” Stricker continued. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1