Scott Baio’s molestation accuser Nicole Eggert files police report against him, report says

Nicole Eggert reportedly has taken her complaints of molestation against actor Scott Baio to the police, after she first made the accusations public weeks ago.

TMZ reported that Eggert filed a police report claiming she was sexually abused as a minor on the set of Baio’s show “Charles in Charge” between 1986 and 1990. Earlier, Baio had urged her to present her claims to the proper authorities.

The outlet noted that, unlike in her previous claims, Eggert compiled a list of witnesses who said they observed inappropriate behavior by Baio during this time. Among the witnesses: Alexander Polinsky, who played Adam Powell on the show, according to TMZ. Polinsky reportedly went with Eggert to file her police report.

The law in California regarding sex crimes committed against a minor recently changed. The new law, signed in Sept. 2016, states there is no statute of limitations for sex crimes against a minor committed after Jan. 1, 2017. However, for crimes that date years before that, “prosecution for the crimes of rape, sodomy, lewd or lascivious acts, continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation, and sexual penetration, if committed against a victim who was under 18 years of age, may be commenced at any time prior to the victim’s 40th birthday.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *