Scott Adams says Trump critics may scare him to vote: ‘They’re coming for you next’

Author and “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams says President Trump’s critics may scare him into the voting booth this year.

The author of “Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter” took to social media on Sunday to discuss why he might vote for the first time. The reason: Democrats are “coming for you next” if Republicans lose control of Congress.

“The left has made it clear that this is personal now,” Mr. Adams told his large fan base on YouTube. “This is citizen to citizen. Probably the safest thing you can do if you’re a Republican is to help get out the vote because it’s going to be a dangerous place around here if the president gets impeached. I’m not wrong about that, right? Impeachment is the point where the risk of something snapping is pretty high.”

“If president Trump gets impeached while his performance is similar to what it is now … that’s a dangerous situation,” the author added. “I’m actually considering voting for the first time, and I wouldn’t even be voting for candidates. I would just be voting for a side. I would just say ‘Republican’ — and I’m not a Republican. It’s not even about policy [or] anything. It would be about pure self-defense because I would want the safest situation for the country. Here’s the ‘Get Out The Vote’ slogan that I think is the strongest for Republicans: ‘They’re coming for you next.’ You know it’s true. They are coming for you next. If you want to be safe, then you want to keep the system in tact as long as possible.”- READ MORE

